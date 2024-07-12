TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop

TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14, which is notable for having an all-aluminum chassis. This latest model features a slim 17mm profile and weighs just 1.47kg. The redesigned chassis also accommodates a variety of keyboard layouts and offers a display that can tilt up to 180 degrees.

The InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 comes with two processor options: the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, which includes an 8-core setup capable of handling 16 threads, and the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, which uses a combination of performance-optimized and efficiency cores to manage up to 22 threads. Both options are engineered to balance power efficiency with high performance, making the notebook suitable for a range of demanding applications.

Visual output is provided by a 14-inch 3K IPS display that boasts a pixel density of 243 ppi, offering clarity and detail that benefits professional and multimedia tasks. The screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB color gamut, enhancing visual fidelity for a variety of uses. Integrated graphics options from Intel and AMD support work and light entertainment applications without requiring extensive power.

Connectivity comes in the form of USB4, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1 ports allowing the connection of multiple external displays. The device also supports up to 96GB of RAM and offers two SSD slots that can each accommodate up to 4TB. An 80Wh battery ensures long-lasting performance, with USB-C charging to ease mobile use.

The svelte notebook is available for pre-order, with shipping expected to start by late August. Pricing starts at approximately 1,229 EUR for the AMD model and 1,339 EUR for the Intel model. The InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 is fully compatible with various Linux distributions, including TUXEDO OS, and offers optional configuration with Windows 11, catering to a wide range of professional user preferences.