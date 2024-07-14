WhatsApp is gaining a handy transcription option for voice messages

How many times have you received a voice message on WhatsApp that you have not been in a position to listen to? Maybe you're in a quiet location where listening to a message would be inappropriate or, conversely, in a loud place that makes it impossible to heart a message. Thanks to a new feature that is rolling out, this will no longer be an issue.

Beta testers for the Android version of WhatsApp are beginning to see a new voice message transcription option. The feature works with both incoming and outgoing messages, and it serves several functions. As well as making it possible to learn the contents of a message you are not able to listen to immediately, it is also extremely useful from an accessibility point of view.

We have known for a little while that Meta has been working on voice message transcription, but the appearance in the last beta version of the app is the first time we’ve seen it in action.

If you’re signed up to the WhatsApp beta program, you need to update to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.5. It is worth noting, however, that this is a feature that is being tested with select users, so even with the correct version of the app installed, it is possible you won’t have access. That said, it shouldn’t be long before the transcription feature makes its way to everyone.

As a privacy measure, all transcription is carried on on-device; this necessitates the installation of language data packages, and these may be update over time as well, separate to the app itself.

