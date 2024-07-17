Microsoft releases AI-powered Designer app for iOS and Android

Microsoft has announced the release of its Designer app, now available for iOS and Android platforms. This app introduces users to AI-powered tools designed to facilitate creative processes directly from their smartphones.

The Designer app integrates with Microsoft's existing suite of products, including Word and PowerPoint through Microsoft Copilot, ensuring users can seamlessly create and edit without interrupting their workflow. The app is available in more than 80 languages and offers a range of features that simplify the creation and customization of images and designs.

Features of the Microsoft Designer app include the ability to generate custom stickers, design greeting cards, and transform photos into artworks using the Restyle and Frame image tools. This release also brings the app's AI editing capabilities to other Microsoft applications, starting with Microsoft Photos for Windows Insiders, and soon to be integrated into Microsoft Edge.

Today's launch can be viewed as Microsoft furthering its commitment to expanding the accessibility of AI tools in creative fields, making sophisticated design capabilities available on mobile devices. The app is free, with additional enhancements available through a Copilot Pro subscription.