Microsoft releases AI-powered Designer app for iOS and Android

No Comments

Microsoft has announced the release of its Designer app, now available for iOS and Android platforms. This app introduces users to AI-powered tools designed to facilitate creative processes directly from their smartphones.

The Designer app integrates with Microsoft's existing suite of products, including Word and PowerPoint through Microsoft Copilot, ensuring users can seamlessly create and edit without interrupting their workflow. The app is available in more than 80 languages and offers a range of features that simplify the creation and customization of images and designs.

Features of the Microsoft Designer app include the ability to generate custom stickers, design greeting cards, and transform photos into artworks using the Restyle and Frame image tools. This release also brings the app's AI editing capabilities to other Microsoft applications, starting with Microsoft Photos for Windows Insiders, and soon to be integrated into Microsoft Edge.

Today's launch can be viewed as Microsoft furthering its commitment to expanding the accessibility of AI tools in creative fields, making sophisticated design capabilities available on mobile devices. The app is free, with additional enhancements available through a Copilot Pro subscription.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases AI-powered Designer app for iOS and Android

Is Linux the future of vehicle computers? Wind River and NETA Auto's collaboration suggests yes

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

Get 'DevOps For Dummies' (worth $19) for FREE

Crucial P310 is the world’s fastest 2230 Gen4 SSD

Why adding a 7 might make your password stronger

Attackers defeat SEGs using… SEGs

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

81 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

22 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

FOX News crushes CNN and The New York Times in May's digital battle for views and engagement

18 Comments

0patch will keep Windows 10 secure for at least five more years after Microsoft abandons it

16 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.