Dynabook Tecra A40-M and A60-M: New Copilot AI-enhanced Windows 11 laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors

Dynabook Americas, Inc. has announced the release of its latest professional laptops, the 14-inch Tecra A40-M and the 16-inch Tecra A60-M. These new models, both off which have a starting price below $1,300, are equipped with Copilot AI and Intel Core Ultra processors, aiming to enhance productivity for professionals and educators.

The Tecra A40-M operates on Windows 11 Pro and is available with various Intel Core Ultra processors, including Series 1 H28, Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 5 145U, Core Ultra 7 155U, Core Ultra 7 165U, Core Ultra 5 135H, Core Ultra 5 145H, Core Ultra 7 155H, and Core Ultra 7 165H. It supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5 5,400MHz memory and features Intel Arc Graphics, with a minimum requirement of 16 GB dual-channel memory. The 14-inch WUXGA display (1920x1200) offers optional touch functionality, and storage options include PCIe NVMe SSDs up to 2TB.

For connectivity, the Tecra A40-M includes Intel Ethernet Connection i219, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, and Bluetooth. The laptop is available with a 720p HD webcam, a 5MP webcam, or a 5MP webcam with an IR camera for Windows Hello Face Sign-in. Audio is provided by stereo speakers with DTS processing and a dual-microphone array.

The Tecra A40-M features HDMI, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with USB Sleep & Charge), an RJ-45 Ethernet LAN port, a headset jack, and a microSD card slot. Security features include Microsoft Secured-core PC, Trusted Platform Module 2.0, a fingerprint reader, smart card reader, and a security lock slot.

The laptop includes a 60 Wh Li-Polymer battery and has a dark blue metallic polycarbonate ABS chassis with an IONPure IPL antimicrobial coating. It meets MIL-STD-810H standards and measures 313.2 x 220.9 x 19.9 mm, starting at 1.44 kg (3.17 lbs). It is EPEAT Rated, ENERGY STAR Qualified, and RoHS Compatible. The Tecra A40-M comes with up to 4 years of standard limited warranty and an optional +Care Service Warranty with On-Site support.

The Tecra A60-M, similarly operating on Windows 11 Pro, features the same range of Intel Core Ultra processors as the A40-M and supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5 5,400MHz memory. It includes Intel Arc Graphics, requiring a minimum of 16 GB dual-channel memory. The 16-inch WUXGA display (1920x1200) is also available with optional touch functionality, and storage options include PCIe NVMe SSDs up to 2TB.

Connectivity options for the Tecra A60-M include Intel Ethernet Connection i219, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, and Bluetooth. The laptop can be equipped with a 720p HD webcam, a 5MP webcam, or a 5MP webcam with an IR camera for Windows Hello Face Sign-in. It features stereo speakers with DTS processing and a dual-microphone array.

The Tecra A60-M offers HDMI, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with USB Sleep & Charge), an RJ-45 Ethernet LAN port, a headset jack, and a microSD card slot. Security features include Microsoft Secured-core PC, Trusted Platform Module 2.0, a fingerprint reader, smart card reader, and a security lock slot.

The laptop has a 60 Wh Li-Polymer battery and a dark blue metallic polycarbonate ABS chassis with an IONPure IPL antimicrobial coating. It meets MIL-STD-810H standards, measures 357 x 248.85 x 19.9 mm, and starts at 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs). It is EPEAT Rated, ENERGY STAR Qualified, and RoHS Compatible. The Tecra A60-M includes up to 4 years of standard limited warranty and an optional +Care Service Warranty with On-Site support.

Both laptops are designed with Copilot AI for enhanced productivity, including features such as a dedicated Copilot key, AI noise reduction, a new 5MP webcam with AI enhancements, and AI-enhanced battery management. They come with a dark blue metallic chassis, full-size backlit keyboards with dedicated conferencing hotkeys, and large ClickPads.

