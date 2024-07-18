Enjoy huge discounts on the rebranded Acronis True Image 2025

Acronis has announced it’s restoring the trusted True Image brand to its backup and drive imaging tool for home users. The program had previously been renamed Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office to fit in with the company’s business-related products (as well as highlight the addition of antimalware protection), but the Swiss company has apparently bowed to popular opinion by restoring the name: Acronis True Image.

The new release isn’t purely a rebranding exercise -- Build 41393 adds disk drivers to the bootable WinPE and Linux rescue media, plus offers the usual vague (and undefined) collection of bug fixes and "other improvements".

The original name change proved costly to Acronis, as the True Image brand has long been synonymous with excellence, and for a long time was considered a reference point for backup software. The Cyber Protect rebrand left users confused by the complete lack of reference to its core backup offering.

The good news is despite the confusion, the underlying product remains the same as it ever was, a packed collection of tools for backing up, cloning, archiving, syncing and protecting your data.

Taking its backup component, True Image supports backing up individual files as well as entire partitions and drives. You can back up locally or to the cloud via Acronis Cloud depending on your subscription. Other tools make it possible to sync between your PC and Acronis Cloud (or another PC running Acronis), archive large files to free up space, and clone hard drives for system upgrades.

The program also offers anti-malware scanning, with protection against ransomware built into all tiers, while the program’s Advanced tier adds in real-time protection against malware and identity theft. It also hosts a generous Tools section with additional utilities, which include drive cleaning and a system rollback tool for testing new software.

Save up to 50 percent from the latest True Image 2025

Acronis True Image can be purchased on its own or with an Acronis Cloud storage plan for hosting backups in the cloud. Acronis True Image Essentials comes with no additional storage -- you can pick up a 1-year, 1-PC/Mac subscription for $24.99 from our software store, a saving of 50 percent on the MSRP.

If you’d like to take advantage of 256GB cloud storage for your backups as well as enhanced anti-malware protection and the ability to back up your Microsoft 365 files, then invest in Acronis True Image Advanced instead: a 1-year, 1-PC/ Mac subscription can also be had for $29.99, a massive 45 percent saving on the MSRP.

You can download a 31-day trial of Acronis True Image 2025 for both Windows and Mac.