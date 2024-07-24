RICOH Meeting 360 V2 enhances virtual meeting experiences with integrated video conferencing technology

PFU America, Inc. has launched the RICOH Meeting 360 V2. It is designed to improve the experience of hybrid meetings, offering 360-degree panoramic views and omnidirectional audio capabilities. This technology aims to make online interactions more inclusive and effective by providing lifelike meeting environments.

Featuring advanced speaker detection, the Meeting 360 V2 automatically focuses on the current speaker and adjusts the screen layout to keep the meeting engaging. This device supports flexible work arrangements, increasingly common in today's work culture.

Daisuke Kutsuwada, President and CEO of PFU America, Inc., remarks, "Flexible work environments are the norm in today's post-pandemic world, and we are proud to introduce Meeting 360 to support the evolving needs of businesses and professionals to make them feel connected, included, and productive." He highlights the device’s role in fostering productivity and connectivity in hybrid work settings.

The Meeting 360 V2 is not only suited for office meeting rooms but also adaptable for various environments like trade shows and factory floors, thanks to its portable design and tripod compatibility. It includes features such as acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction to ensure clear audio transmission, even in noisy settings.

Ease of use is a key component of the Meeting 360 V2, offering plug-and-play functionality that simplifies its operation. Users can connect the device directly to a laptop via USB without the need for multiple device configurations or additional software installations.

Key features of the Meeting 360 V2 include:

Full HD 360-degree cameras that deliver sharp images and automatically adapt the display to highlight active speakers.

An omnidirectional microphone array that enhances audio clarity for all meeting participants.

Various screen layout options and simple control mechanisms that improve meeting interaction and efficiency.

The RICOH Meeting 360 V2 is currently available for purchase at a price of $1,049.00 from Amazon here.

