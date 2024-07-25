Apple Maps on the web launches in beta

Apple has just unveiled a public beta for Apple Maps on the web, a move that is sure to excite users like me who prefer Apple Maps to Google Maps. I am particularly thrilled about this development, as I find Apple Maps to be superior for my navigation needs. This new web-based access allows users worldwide to experience Apple Maps directly from their browsers.

With this beta release, users can now obtain driving and walking directions, find various places with useful information such as photos, hours, ratings, and reviews, and even order food directly from the Maps place card. Additionally, curated Guides help users discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the globe. Exciting features like Look Around are slated for release in the coming months.

For developers, this update includes the ability to link out to Maps on the web through MapKit JS. This allows users to get driving directions, view detailed place information, and more.

Currently, Maps on the web supports English and is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple plans to expand support to additional languages, browsers, and platforms over time.