Sysadmins don't understand how to use AI

A new study released ahead of tomorrow's SysAdmin Day reveals that 60 percent of sysadmins admit to a lack of understanding of how to leverage AI practically in their organization.

The report from Action1 finds 72 percent of those surveyed expressed a need for training, and 45 percent are concerned about becoming obsolete in the job market due to their current level of AI literacy.

The top three areas for AI automation are log analysis, server CPU and memory monitoring, and patch management. Areas requiring human judgment, such as user rights administration, are perceived as less likely to be automated by AI.

The highest failure rates occurred in areas where AI is most commonly implemented. Over half have encountered errors in troubleshooting, followed by 25 percent of respondents reporting failures in implementing AI for log analysis.

Intrestingly, 80 percent of organizations do not require sysadmins to implement AI in their job roles. Also AI has led to critical disruptions in 16 percent of organizations. Over half of the organizations encountered errors in troubleshooting, followed by 25 percent of respondents reporting failures in implementing AI for log analysis.

"This survey marks the second consecutive year we have conducted an in-depth examination of the impact generative AI can have on sysadmins' roles," says Mike Walters, president and co-founder of Action1. "Our findings indicate that, despite some trial and error in AI implementation among sysadmins, organizations generally approach AI cautiously. Implementation projects are predominantly focused on a few IT areas, and even among those that have been implemented, results are mixed. This underscores the fact that AI technology still needs time to mature and evolve before AI-driven solutions become more widespread and practical."

The full 2024 AI Impact on Sysadmins report is available from the Action1 site.

Image credit: IgorVetushko/depositphotos.com