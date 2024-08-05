Micron introduces first PCIe Gen6 SSD for data centers

Micron has announced the development of the first PCIe Gen6 SSD technology aimed at data center ecosystems. This initiative is part of a broader portfolio designed to meet the increasing demands of AI applications.

Raj Narasimhan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Micron’s Compute and Networking Business Unit, is scheduled to discuss the significance of data in AI at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS). His keynote, titled "Data is at the heart of AI: Micron memory and storage are fueling the AI revolution," will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time.

At the FMS, Micron plans to demonstrate its new PCIe Gen6 SSD technology. This technology promises sequential read bandwidths exceeding 26GB/s, showcasing Micron's ongoing commitment to advancing storage technology. The introduction of this SSD follows the recent release of the Micron 9550, which Micron claims is the world's fastest data center SSD.