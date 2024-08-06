NETGEAR launches WBE710: A Wi-Fi 7 access point for business networks

NETGEAR has launched the WBE710 Insight Manageable Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 Access Point, a new component of its business-oriented Wi-Fi 7 lineup. This device is designed to meet the increasing demands of modern business environments, offering improvements in speed, latency, and data capacity.

As multi-gig capable devices become more common, the need for network enhancements capable of handling large volumes of data grows. The WBE710 uses the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology to enhance data throughput across multiple bands and reduce network congestion, aiming to provide a solution as more Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices hit the market.

Iphie Chen, Director of Product Management at NETGEAR, commented on the new technology. "We have only started to see the power of Wi-Fi 7 since its announcement earlier this year," said Chen. "The WBE710 is designed to offer both immediate benefits and future-proof capabilities for businesses."

The WBE710 boasts several features to support its performance. It offers up to 9.4Gbps throughput and can support up to eight separate wireless networks (SSIDs), making it suitable for businesses with many connected devices. It includes a 2.5Gbps PoE+ Ethernet port for fast speeds and easy integration, compatible with NETGEAR's recommended switches such as MS108TUP, MS324TXUP, and MS510TXUP.

The WBE710 is part of NETGEAR’s Total Network Solution, which includes components like the PR60X Pro Router and Multi-Gig PoE switches. This setup is designed to simplify network deployment, management, and monitoring. The WBE710 is now available here for $349.99.

