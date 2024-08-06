NETGEAR launches WBE710: A Wi-Fi 7 access point for business networks

No Comments

NETGEAR has launched the WBE710 Insight Manageable Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 Access Point, a new component of its business-oriented Wi-Fi 7 lineup. This device is designed to meet the increasing demands of modern business environments, offering improvements in speed, latency, and data capacity.

As multi-gig capable devices become more common, the need for network enhancements capable of handling large volumes of data grows. The WBE710 uses the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology to enhance data throughput across multiple bands and reduce network congestion, aiming to provide a solution as more Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices hit the market.

Iphie Chen, Director of Product Management at NETGEAR, commented on the new technology. "We have only started to see the power of Wi-Fi 7 since its announcement earlier this year," said Chen. "The WBE710 is designed to offer both immediate benefits and future-proof capabilities for businesses."

The WBE710 boasts several features to support its performance. It offers up to 9.4Gbps throughput and can support up to eight separate wireless networks (SSIDs), making it suitable for businesses with many connected devices. It includes a 2.5Gbps PoE+ Ethernet port for fast speeds and easy integration, compatible with NETGEAR's recommended switches such as MS108TUP, MS324TXUP, and MS510TXUP.

The WBE710 is part of NETGEAR’s Total Network Solution, which includes components like the PR60X Pro Router and Multi-Gig PoE switches. This setup is designed to simplify network deployment, management, and monitoring. The WBE710 is now available here for $349.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google TV Streamer: A threat to Apple TV?

NETGEAR launches WBE710: A Wi-Fi 7 access point for business networks

Google unveils 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat and Temperature Sensor

Ransomware groups develop more sophisticated business models

62 percent of phishing emails pass DMARC checks

Enterprises building AI infrastructure on a budget

Proton VPN launches updates to protect free speech

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

14 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

13 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.