BenQ introduces MA Series monitors designed for MacBook users

No Comments

BenQ has launched the MA Series, the industry’s first line of monitors specifically designed to complement MacBook devices. The new series aims to focus on color consistency and integration with Apple's MacBook range.

Houston Wei, Senior Director of BenQ North America, addressed the common issue of color discrepancy with external monitors. “The MA Series incorporates our proprietary Mac color-tuning technology, which ensures that colors on the MA Series monitors align precisely with those displayed on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices,” said Wei.

Targeted at MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users, the MA Series monitors are designed to alleviate color inconsistencies and simplify the connection process. These monitors feature BenQ’s Nano Matte Panel technology to minimize glare and enhance viewer comfort.

Experts at the BenQ Color Lab have applied rigorous Mac color-tuning to the MA Series, aiming for high color accuracy that provides a consistent viewing experience across both MacBook and external screens.

The MA Series also supports MacBook-specific functionalities such as brightness and volume synchronization via MacBook keyboard controls, simplified settings adjustments through BenQ Display Pilot 2 software, and compatibility with Mac-exclusive features like Focus mode and Siri commands.

The series includes the 27-inch MA270U and the 32-inch MA320U, both designed to offer additional workspace with adjustable height and angles for better viewing comfort and productivity. These monitors are equipped with two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, and USB-C connectivity with power delivery for convenient charging of devices, even when the monitor is off.

The 27-inch MA270U is available for $459.99 and the 32-inch MA320U for $599.99. Both models are available at Amazon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple CFO stepping down

Are you ready for the big switch? MATIC to POL migration set for September 4th

Sony unveils WF-C510: Compact, comfortable, and powerful wireless earbuds

TIDAL launches new tools for US songwriters to manage royalties

BenQ introduces MA Series monitors designed for MacBook users

Kingston expands XS1000 external SSD line with new red variant

Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure increase 30 percent

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

19 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Ready to rent a Windows 11 PC forever? NZXT hopes so

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.