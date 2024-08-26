BenQ introduces MA Series monitors designed for MacBook users

BenQ has launched the MA Series, the industry’s first line of monitors specifically designed to complement MacBook devices. The new series aims to focus on color consistency and integration with Apple's MacBook range.

Houston Wei, Senior Director of BenQ North America, addressed the common issue of color discrepancy with external monitors. “The MA Series incorporates our proprietary Mac color-tuning technology, which ensures that colors on the MA Series monitors align precisely with those displayed on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices,” said Wei.

Targeted at MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users, the MA Series monitors are designed to alleviate color inconsistencies and simplify the connection process. These monitors feature BenQ’s Nano Matte Panel technology to minimize glare and enhance viewer comfort.

Experts at the BenQ Color Lab have applied rigorous Mac color-tuning to the MA Series, aiming for high color accuracy that provides a consistent viewing experience across both MacBook and external screens.

The MA Series also supports MacBook-specific functionalities such as brightness and volume synchronization via MacBook keyboard controls, simplified settings adjustments through BenQ Display Pilot 2 software, and compatibility with Mac-exclusive features like Focus mode and Siri commands.

The series includes the 27-inch MA270U and the 32-inch MA320U, both designed to offer additional workspace with adjustable height and angles for better viewing comfort and productivity. These monitors are equipped with two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, and USB-C connectivity with power delivery for convenient charging of devices, even when the monitor is off.

The 27-inch MA270U is available for $459.99 and the 32-inch MA320U for $599.99. Both models are available at Amazon.

