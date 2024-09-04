AIWA launches retro-inspired Exos-10 speaker with 200W power

AIWA has unveiled its latest audio product, the Exos-10, an upgrade to the Exos-9. With its sleek, retro-inspired design, the Exos-10 pays homage to classic Hi-Fi boomboxes, blending nostalgia with modern technology to create a premium listening experience.

The new model boasts improved features, offering audiophiles a 200W/RMS output, two auxiliary bass radiators, and two high-fidelity tweeters. The speaker's drivers are powered by AIWA's patented Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) technology, ensuring a dynamic audio profile that spans from deep bass to crisp treble.

Ike S. Franco, CEO of Infinity Brands (AIWA’s parent company), emphasizes that the Exos-10 is designed for both its performance and its aesthetics. "The Exos-10 combines advanced technology with a retro-inspired design, continuing our tradition of creating premium audio products," he said.

This new model, available for $499 from Amazon here, also introduces several features aimed at enhancing user experience. Bluetooth 5.0 enables seamless wireless connectivity, while the speaker includes a carrying strap for portability, FM radio for access to local stations, and up to 12 hours of battery life for uninterrupted playback. Additionally, the Party Sync function allows users to pair over 100 speakers, making the Exos-10 an ideal choice for large gatherings.

For those who prefer versatile audio options, the Exos-10 supports AUX playback and comes with an IR remote control for easy adjustments. The speaker also incorporates VU meters and an LCD display, providing a visual element to accompany the high-fidelity sound.

