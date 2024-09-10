Juno Tab 3 Linux tablet is an open-source Microsoft Surface Pro alternative

Juno Computers has introduced its latest Linux-powered tablet, the Juno Tab 3, offering users the choice of three pre-installed operating systems: Mobian Phosh, Ubuntu 24.04, or Kubuntu 24.04. This flexibility gives Linux enthusiasts a tailored experience, whether they prefer the GNOME-based Ubuntu, the KDE-powered Kubuntu, or the mobile-optimized Mobian Phosh. Is this the Surface Pro-like device Linux users have been dreaming of?

Weighing just 1.74 lbs (0.79 kg) for the tablet alone and 2.33 lbs (1.06 kg) with the keyboard, the Juno Tab 3 is a portable solution aimed at those seeking an alternative to mainstream tablets running proprietary operating systems.

The Juno Tab 3 is powered by the Intel Celeron N100 processor, a quad-core CPU from the Alder Lake-N family, which runs at a base frequency of 1.10GHz and can turbo up to 3.40GHz. This low-power chip, with a TDP of 6W, is optimized for efficiency, providing a balance between performance and battery life. Graphics are handled by the integrated Intel UHD Graphics, offering a range of 300 MHz to 750 MHz, capable of supporting 4K output at 60Hz.

The display is a 12.1-inch 2K screen with a resolution of 2160x1440, featuring anti-gloss and capacitive 10-point touch support. Its typical brightness is 330 cd/m², ensuring good visibility in most lighting conditions. The 60Hz refresh rate is standard, making it well-suited for productivity tasks.

In terms of dimensions, the tablet is compact at 276.6mm x 197.4mm x 8.7mm, and the keyboard adds some bulk, bringing the total size to 302mm x 223mm x 26mm when attached. The metal chassis provides a premium feel and durability.

Wireless connectivity is handled by Intel’s AX101 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring fast and reliable internet access and seamless pairing with accessories. For ports, it offers a range of options, including a microSD slot, micro HDMI, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Storage options come in the form of an M.2 2242 SATA III SSD. The tablet also features dual stereo speakers, a Realtek ALC269VC sound card, and front and rear cameras (2 MP and 3.7 MP, respectively) for basic photo and video needs.

Battery life is provided by a 5000 mAh 38Wh battery, paired with a 36W charger. Given its low-power design, the Juno Tab 3 should provide decent battery life for everyday tasks, making it a solid choice for Linux enthusiasts looking for a tablet that delivers portability and flexibility. You can buy it here now for just $699.99.

