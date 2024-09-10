NETGEAR expands Wi-Fi 7 lineup with new Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot

No Comments

NETGEAR has just expanded its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with the introduction of the Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot (MR7400). Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX75 chipset and leveraging AT&T’s 5G network, this new device promises flexible, high-speed internet access.

The Nighthawk M7 Pro stands out with support for 5G speeds of up to 7.5Gbps and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, delivering aggregated Wi-Fi speeds of up to 6.4Gbps. This mobile hotspot is ideal for consumers and businesses alike, whether for remote work, travel, or entertainment on the go.

David Henry, NETGEAR's president & GM of Connected Home Products, said, “We’re raising the bar once again by packing secure, cutting-edge performance, based on our decades of experience, into an elegant pocket-sized package with the M7 Pro. We’re proud to partner once again with AT&T 5G to unveil another world’s first and deliver an unparalleled solution for anyone who needs blazing fast, reliable Wi-Fi anywhere they go.”

The M7 Pro supports up to 64 devices, includes a built-in firewall, and offers advanced features such as 5G Sub-6 support and bandwidth aggregation. It also offers a removable 5040mAh Li-ion battery for up to 10 hours of usage. For businesses, this device can be a powerful solution, integrating seamlessly with NETGEAR’s Insight Pro for device management.

Available now at $449.99 on ATT.com, AT&T business customers can also purchase the M7 Pro with discounted pricing on multi-year contracts.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

NETGEAR expands Wi-Fi 7 lineup with new Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot

Enterprise mobile devices see increased attacks

Attacks on manufacturing companies up 105 percent

Apple unveils AirPods 4 and introduces hearing health features in AirPods Pro 2

Apple Watch Series 10 debuts alongside Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium

Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

Apple launches iPhone 16 with advanced A18 chip, enhanced camera features and Apple Intelligence

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.