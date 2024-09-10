NETGEAR expands Wi-Fi 7 lineup with new Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot

NETGEAR has just expanded its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with the introduction of the Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot (MR7400). Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX75 chipset and leveraging AT&T’s 5G network, this new device promises flexible, high-speed internet access.

The Nighthawk M7 Pro stands out with support for 5G speeds of up to 7.5Gbps and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, delivering aggregated Wi-Fi speeds of up to 6.4Gbps. This mobile hotspot is ideal for consumers and businesses alike, whether for remote work, travel, or entertainment on the go.

David Henry, NETGEAR's president & GM of Connected Home Products, said, “We’re raising the bar once again by packing secure, cutting-edge performance, based on our decades of experience, into an elegant pocket-sized package with the M7 Pro. We’re proud to partner once again with AT&T 5G to unveil another world’s first and deliver an unparalleled solution for anyone who needs blazing fast, reliable Wi-Fi anywhere they go.”

The M7 Pro supports up to 64 devices, includes a built-in firewall, and offers advanced features such as 5G Sub-6 support and bandwidth aggregation. It also offers a removable 5040mAh Li-ion battery for up to 10 hours of usage. For businesses, this device can be a powerful solution, integrating seamlessly with NETGEAR’s Insight Pro for device management.

Available now at $449.99 on ATT.com, AT&T business customers can also purchase the M7 Pro with discounted pricing on multi-year contracts.