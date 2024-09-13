Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twelve in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

New or notably improved Windows apps

AltAppSwitcher

Previously known as MacAppSwitcher, it is an open source tool that brings macOS-like application switching to Windows.

Press Alt-Tab to display the application switching interface. The core difference to Windows' built-in feature is that it focuses on programs and not on windows at first. It shows the number of open windows of the app and you may navigate them as well and pick the one you want to launch.

Custom Cursor

Custom Cursor is a free program to change the size and appearance of the mouse cursor. The app comes with a set of cursors, but the majority of cursors is available on the linked website.

You need to install an extension for a web browser to bring those to the Windows app, but that is the only requirement.

SuperMSConfig

Super Microsoft Configuration is an open source tweaker for Windows. It scans the system and displays tweaks that have not been applied yet.

These may be applied individually or all at once. It is an advanced tool that needs to be used with care.

