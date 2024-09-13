Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred-twelve in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft has built on past Windows 11 taskbar improvements by adding enhanced app pinning to its operating system.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

AltAppSwitcher

Previously known as MacAppSwitcher, it is an open source tool that brings macOS-like application switching to Windows.

Press Alt-Tab to display the application switching interface. The core difference to Windows' built-in feature is that it focuses on programs and not on windows at first. It shows the number of open windows of the app and you may navigate them as well and pick the one you want to launch.

Custom Cursor

Custom Cursor is a free program to change the size and appearance of the mouse cursor. The app comes with a set of cursors, but the majority of cursors is available on the linked website.

You need to install an extension for a web browser to bring those to the Windows app, but that is the only requirement.

SuperMSConfig

Super Microsoft Configuration is an open source tweaker for Windows. It scans the system and displays tweaks that have not been applied yet.

These may be applied individually or all at once. It is an advanced tool that needs to be used with care.

Image Credit: Prostockstudio / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 is the ultimate portable Linux workstation with Ryzen 9 and RTX 4070

Cyber workforce size stalls despite skills shortages

How to keep using Windows 10 safely after Microsoft ends support

IObit Driver Booster 12 promises faster scanning and installation, more hardware support

Best Windows apps this week

Want a 75 percent chance of breaking your app? Install a security patch

Navigating AI challenges in the enterprise [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

13 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.