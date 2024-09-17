GenAI tools don't increase coding efficiency

No Comments

While AI is often touted as being the solution for all kinds of tasks, when it comes to developing software it seems that it may not always be improving things.

A new study from Uplevel suggests that today's GenAI-based developer tools don't tend to increase coding efficiency and can actually increase bug rates.

The research was conducted by Uplevel Data Labs, Uplevel's data science arm. It examined a sample of 800 software developers on large engineering teams whose organizations had adopted Microsoft's GitHub Copilot, a GenAI-based coding assistant and developer tool.

It finds developers with Copilot did not see an increase in coding speed. In terms of pull request (PR) cycle time (the time to merge code into a repository) and PR throughput (number of pull requests merged), Copilot neither helped nor hurt developers.

Following Copilot implementation, developers saw a 41 percent increase in bugs within pull requests -- suggesting the tool may impact code quality.

The study also suggests that use of Copilot only has a limited effect on the time developers spend on out of hours work. It decreased by 17 percent for those with Copilot access but, notably, by 28 percent for a control group of those without.

"Engineering teams today seek to allocate their time to the highest value work, complete that work as effectively as possible, and do so without burning out," says Joe Levy, CEO of Uplevel. "They look at data to drive decision-making, and right now, the data doesn’t show appreciable gains in these specific areas through generative AI. But innovation moves quickly, and we’re not suggesting that developers ignore GenAI-based tools like Copilot, Gemini or CodeWhisperer. These tools are all new, there is a learning curve, and most teams have yet to land on the most effective use cases that improve productivity. We will continue to watch these insights as the adoption of GenAI continues to grow, and we recommend anyone investing in GenAI tools do the same."

The full report is available from the Uplevel site.

Image credit: dampoint/depositphotos.com<

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Supercharge your PC: O&O Defrag 29 launches with start-up manager and SSD visualization tool

Fedora Linux 41 Beta brings DNF 5, Nvidia driver support, and Redis replacement

95 percent of website bot attacks go undetected

80 percent of CNI organizations suffer email related breaches

Only 16 percent of companies think their software testing is efficient

Kensington launches first Intel-certified Thunderbolt 5 dock SD5000T5 EQ

Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days for October 8-9

Most Commented Stories

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

Are you ready for 6G? A breakthrough device just made it possible

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.