ZAGG launches customizable embroidered cases for iPhone 16

ZAGG has launched a new line of custom embroidered cases for $79.99 (available here), offering iPhone users a unique blend of protection and personalized design. Known for creating innovative mobile accessories, ZAGG’s latest offering lets customers customize their cases with embroidered designs, initials, or personal messages.

The new cases, made specifically for the iPhone 16 series, allow users to express their style while keeping their devices safe. "Our Custom Embroidered Cases turn an everyday accessory into a personal statement, blending style, creativity, and individuality," said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG.

The cases are part of the ZAGG London Case series -- a collection focused on style and strength. Built with graphene-infused materials and a premium fabric cover, the cases provide a high-end look while offering durability. They are also MagSafe-compatible and made from up to 94 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

Customization is simple through a four-step process on ZAGG.com. Users can choose the case color, select a fabric, pick thread colors, and finalize the design with custom text or symbols. An interactive preview allows users to see how their custom case will look before placing the order.

ZAGG’s Custom Embroidered Cases are available now, with orders shipping in 7-10 days. A custom photo option, which allows users to print personal pictures on the case, will be available later in September.