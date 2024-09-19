Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with limited edition PS5 bundles

Sony is gearing up for a massive celebration as the PlayStation brand approaches its 30th anniversary. To mark this milestone, the company is launching a special PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, featuring exclusive, limited-edition products inspired by the original PlayStation console that debuted on December 3, 1994. These products bring a nostalgic design into the cutting-edge world of PS5 hardware.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will include various hardware bundles, such as the PlayStation 5 Pro Console -- 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, which comes packed with a 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, and a range of accessories like the DualSense wireless controller and a limited edition poster. Additionally, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Bundle with a 1TB SSD will be available.

Both bundles are set to feature highly collectible items, including original PlayStation-themed cable connector housings, PlayStation shapes cable ties, and more. In total, 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro bundle will be available, with each one featuring a limited edition number engraved on the console, commemorating the date of the first PlayStation’s release.

Beyond the consoles, Sony will also offer standalone 30th anniversary editions of the DualSense wireless controller, the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, and the DualSense Edge wireless controller. Pre-orders for these products will start on September 26, with wider retailer availability following in select regions.

