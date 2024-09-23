New ethical hacking qualification aims to deliver skills to tackle cybercrime

A new qualification aims to equip cybersecurity professionals with the skills needed to tackle cybercrime in the age of AI.

Certified Ethical Hacker CEH v13 from EC-Council, a leader in cybersecurity certification, education, and training, provides in-depth training by integrating AI into all five phases of ethical hacking, from reconnaissance and scanning to gaining access, maintaining access, and covering tracks.

"AI has already begun to radically transform the cybersecurity landscape," says Jay Bavisi, group president of EC-Council. "The launch of CEH v13 represents a major leap forward in cybersecurity education, with AI taking center stage in the curriculum. As AI tools for both attackers and defenders continue to proliferate, building AI skills is already becoming a key factor for employers looking to hire and retain cybersecurity talent."

The CEH v13 program is designed to leverage a unique four-phase learning framework based on the principles of Learn, Certify, Engage, and Compete, offering current and prospective cybersecurity professionals comprehensive knowledge of AI in cybersecurity through courses and hands-on learning experiences.

The program has 221 labs, attack vectors, hacking tools, a lab environment which simulates real-time environment, and a capture the flag global hacking competition which will run all year long. The year-long competition allows individuals to continually sharpen their skills as needed while keeping them prepared to operate and defend in an increasingly complex cyber environment.

Other features of the course include strengthening core domains of cybersecurity with a practical learning approach, which enables CEH to map across over 45 job roles over many industries.

There's a focus on the OWASP Top 10 AI attacks so participants gain expertise in mitigating threats like prompt injection, insecure output handling, training data poisoning, and more. In addition there are 221 hands-on labs and over 4000 commercial-grade hacking tools so students develop practical skills in a real-time simulated environment.

Image credit: nialowwa/depositphotos.com