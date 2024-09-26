MSI launches Roamii BE Lite Mesh System featuring Wi-Fi 7 technology

MSI has launched its latest home networking solution, the Roamii BE Lite Mesh System (MRBE50), which supports the latest WiFi 7 (802.11be) standard. Designed for homes with multiple Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices and growing internet demands, the Roamii BE Lite ensures high-speed and seamless connectivity across the entire home.

The Roamii BE Lite Mesh System comes in two configurations: a 2-pack and a 1-pack. The 2-pack includes two MRBE50 units, two power adapters, a wall-mount kit, an Ethernet cable, and a quick start guide. The single-pack includes one MRBE50 unit with similar accessories. Both packs offer easy setup via MSI’s Roamii app or Web UI, providing users with flexible management options.

Powered by a Quad-Core 1.5GHz processor, 2GB of DDR4 memory, and 256MB of NAND storage, the Roamii BE Lite delivers speeds up to 4323Mbps on the 5GHz band and 688Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. It supports multiple WiFi standards, including WiFi 7, WiFi 6, WiFi 5, WiFi 4, and legacy standards (802.11g/b/a). Advanced features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO), MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Beamforming, and 4K-QAM ensure optimal network performance and coverage.

To enhance security, MSI has integrated FortiSecu, powered by Trend Micro, which offers network protection, parental controls, and guest network isolation. This suite ensures the safety of all connected devices by monitoring traffic and blocking suspicious activity. The parental control features allow for content filtering, schedule management, and activity monitoring.

The Roamii BE Lite system also includes a 2.5G Ethernet port for fast backhaul connections and internal antennas to deliver strong, reliable coverage across the home. At just 4.7" x 4.3" x 9.4" and weighing 1.3 lbs per unit, it’s compact yet powerful, with a 12V / 1.5A power supply.

