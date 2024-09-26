Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ Android tablets with AI integration and AMOLED displays



Samsung has unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+. Both devices feature stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, with the Tab S10 Ultra offering a massive 14.6-inch screen and the Tab S10+ boasting a 12.4-inch screen. These displays provide rich, vibrant visuals and an enhanced viewing experience, even outdoors, thanks to advanced anti-reflective technology that reduces glare.

Performance-wise, the Tab S10 Ultra delivers a significant upgrade compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It boasts an 18 percent improvement in CPU, a 28 percent boost in GPU, and a 14 percent enhancement in NPU. This extra processing power is specifically designed to handle the device’s advanced AI features, making it ideal for both productivity and creativity.

Under the hood, both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, ensuring smooth and efficient operation for multitasking, gaming, and creative projects. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, while the Tab S10+ offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both models offer expandable storage via microSD, supporting up to 1.5TB for those needing extra space.

Battery life is another highlight of these devices. The Tab S10 Ultra packs an impressive 11,200mAh battery, while the Tab S10+ features a 10,090mAh battery. Both tablets support 45W Super-Fast Charging, meaning less time waiting for a full charge and more time using the device.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series also includes a quad-speaker setup enhanced by AI-powered Dialogue Boost. This feature intelligently amplifies voices over background noise for crystal-clear audio. The tablets are equipped with dual rear cameras -- a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor -- along with a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, making them perfect for content creation and video conferencing.

Designed for durability, the Tab S10 series comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Armor Aluminum construction adds extra protection, making the devices capable of withstanding the rigors of daily use, whether in the office or on the go.

Samsung has integrated the Tab S10 series seamlessly with its SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to manage smart home devices through the tablet's 3D Map View. AI features like Note Assist and Sketch to Image further enhance the tablet’s capabilities, offering students, professionals, and creatives an easy way to boost productivity and creativity.

With support for a wide range of third-party apps such as Goodnotes, LumaFusion, and Picsart, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is ideal for advanced notetaking, video editing, and design. Available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be released in select markets starting October 3.

