qBittorrent 5.0.0 now available

The latest version of qBittorrent, version 5.0.0, has been released, featuring new capabilities and improvements. A full list of changes can be found here.

This release introduces the ability to create .torrent files with larger piece sizes and has upgraded the handling of tracker entries. Users also gain the option to segregate unwanted files into a separate folder, which helps in managing downloads more efficiently.

New interface features include the capability to remove trackers directly via the tracker filter widget menu and a new column for reannouncing torrents. Subcategories now automatically inherit settings from their parent category, simplifying the management process.

Improvements to the WebUI focus on increasing responsiveness and adding features like a dark theme and better mobile compatibility. The WebAPI now supports SSL for torrents and introduces new endpoints that expand its functionality.

On Windows, the client is now compatible with dark mode and can be set as the default program. Linux users benefit from better integration with systemd for power management and support for localized manual pages. For macOS, enhancements include quarantine support and updated visual display in the dock icon.

The new version also fixes several bugs and updates the software’s underlying technology. It discontinues support for outdated technologies like Qt5 and Windows 32-bit, transitioning fully to Qt 6.5 and C++20 to align with current tech standards.

You can download qBittorrent 5.0.0 here now.

Image credit: Profit_Image / Shutterstock