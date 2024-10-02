Do you know where your sensitive data is?

No Comments

Around a quarter of businesses don't know where their sensitive data is according to a new report from Normalyze and the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

As enterprises move more operations to the cloud, the volume and exposure of sensitive data stored in public cloud services is also rapidly increasing. Despite efforts by security teams to manage data risks, many organizations lack clarity on where data is located, how sensitive it is, and who has access to it.

"This report highlights the harsh reality that there's a knowledge gap among teams in what data is vulnerable to bad actors and how to protect it," says Todd Thiemann, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "The challenge lies in devising effective strategies to understand and address these security concerns."

The report also finds that 26 percent of respondents suspect they've lost sensitive data, but aren't sure. Nearly a third of organizations report that third-party risk management (29 percent), data leakage protection/rights management (27 percent), and regulatory compliance (26 percent) are the top three areas where generative AI governance and policy are the weakest in their respective operations.

More than 60 percent of sensitive data resides on public cloud services today, this is expected to increase to 68 percent within 24 months. In addition 27 percent organizations report that they expect between 81 percent to 99 percent of their sensitive data will be in the public cloud within the next 24 months.

IT teams also lack visibility into 'shadow data,' which complicates breach assessments and compliance with SEC regulations. Not knowing where sensitive data is means that teams could spend a significant amount of time assessing the scope of a breach to determine whether in fact it is 'material.'

"The findings reveal what we at Normalyze have long believed: you can't secure what you don't know you have, let alone operate efficiently without an understanding of the nature of your data or who needs access to it." says Amer Deeba, CEO and co-founder of Normalyze. "DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) offers a data first approach to security, helping organizations identify and prioritize their most valuable assets."

You can get the full report from the Normalyze site.

Image credit: fizkes/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $18! Get 'AI + The New Human Frontier: Reimagining the Future of Time, Trust + Truth' FREE for a Limited Time’ for FREE

Critical vulnerabilities affect 80 percent of manufacturing companies

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.7.0

Do you know where your sensitive data is?

Foxit brings its PDF editor with AI assistant to Snapdragon-powered Windows 11 PCs

ViewSonic launches M1X portable projector

Adobe Elements 2025 has been designed to automatically stop working... and there's nothing you can do about it

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

46 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

34 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, say hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

10 Comments

Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

7 Comments

False alarm! Microsoft says that Windows 11 users will NOT be able to uninstall controversial Recall feature

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.