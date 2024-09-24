Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

Windows 11, much like its predecessor Windows 10, has been criticized for various design inconsistencies. From outdated interface elements to uneven system-wide aesthetics, these issues have led to the development of tools like Rectify11, which streamline and improve the visual design of the operating system.

Windows Moon Valley takes this a step further by addressing not only Windows’ design shortcomings but also enhancing its overall functionality. The project is essentially a cross between Windows 10X (a streamlined version of Windows 10 originally designed for dual-screen and foldable devices, later adapted for single-screen devices) and Windows 11.

The first beta of Windows Moon Valley was released in May, and the software has now reached RC1 with the following improvements:

Under-the-hood fixes

New icons in WinRE

New animations

Updated WMP icon

Clock fixes

OOBE intro fixes

As a release candidate, it contains bugs and other issues (it's still lacking polish in places), so running it on an actual PC is definitely not advisable. Test it on a virtual system instead.

Windows Moon Valley RC1 is available for download from the Internet Archive. The file is 6GB in size, and you can download the ISO directly or via BitTorrent.

