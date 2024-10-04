Save $35.99! Get 'Mastering PowerShell Scripting, Fifth Edition' for FREE

Mastering PowerShell Scripting, Fifth Edition, can help you overcome any fears and become proficient in navigating PowerShell's capabilities. This edition includes new chapters on debugging, troubleshooting, and creating GUIs.

You will learn about the latest features of PowerShell 7.3, including working with parameters, objects, and .NET classes.

The book covers basic and advanced topics, such as asynchronous processing, desired state configuration, managing large amounts of data, interacting with other services, and working with regular expressions and Windows Management Instrument (WMI).

Discover how to efficiently use PowerShell's automation features and error-handling techniques for more complex scripts and filters. Starting with foundational knowledge, this extensive guide progresses to advanced concepts like using complex scripts and filters, asynchronous processing, desired state configuration, debugging, and error-handling techniques.

You will learn how to effectively handle large data sets and interact with external services using PowerShell 7.3.

Additionally, you'll discover how to fully utilize PowerShell's automation capabilities, including parsing data, manipulating regular expressions, and working with WMI using various methods.

Mastering PowerShell Scripting, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time. All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 16, so act fast.



