Save $43.99! Get 'Modern Python Cookbook, Third Edition' for FREE

Python is the go-to language for developers, engineers, data scientists, and hobbyists worldwide. Known for its versatility, Python can efficiently power applications, offering remarkable speed, safety, and scalability.

Modern Python Cookbook distills Python into a collection of straightforward recipes, providing insights into specific language features within various contexts, making it an indispensable resource for mastering Python and using it to handle real-world use cases.

The third edition of Modern Python Cookbook provides an in-depth look into Python 3.12, offering more than 140 new and updated recipes that cater to both beginners and experienced developers. This edition introduces new chapters on documentation and style, data visualization with Matplotlib and Pyplot, and advanced dependency management techniques using tools like Poetry and Anaconda.

With practical examples and detailed explanations, this cookbook helps developers solve real-world problems, optimize their code, and get up to date with the latest Python features.

Modern Python Cookbook, from Packt, usually retails for $43.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 23, so act fast.