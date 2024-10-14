Altec Lansing launches new party speaker lineup with dynamic LED lights

Altec Lansing has just launched a new lineup of party speakers. These speakers, packed with features like dynamic LED lights that sync with the music, are designed to take any tailgate party or backyard BBQ to the next level.

The new collection includes the SoundRover Pro 650, along with two fresh additions to the Sonic Boom series -- the Sonic Boom 120 and Sonic Boom 180. The SoundRover Pro 650 sports a sleek, professional design, while the Sonic Boom 120 and 180 are built with rugged EVERYTHINGPROOF construction, making them resistant to water, sand, dust, and even snow.

Here’s a look at what each speaker brings to the table:

The SoundRover Pro 650, priced at $229.99 (buy here), delivers 650W peak power sound output, supports True Wireless Stereo Pairing, and includes a wireless microphone for karaoke or DJing, making it an ideal choice for backyard parties. Its beat-driven lighting system and graphic equalizer make sure the music always matches the vibe.

The Sonic Boom 120, retailing for $149.99 (buy here), offers 120 watts of sound and 12 hours of battery life. It’s made for the outdoors, with an IP67 rating, ensuring it can survive harsh elements like water and dust. Its built-in trolley handle also makes it easy to transport.

Lastly, the Sonic Boom 180, priced at $199.99 (available soon), takes things up a notch with 180 watts of sound, 14 hours of battery life, and multiple bass modes to give listeners that extra thump. It also includes Qi wireless charging and FM radio.

