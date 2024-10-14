Google signs first corporate deal for nuclear energy from small modular reactors

Google has signed an agreement to purchase nuclear energy from small modular reactors (SMRs) developed by Kairos Power. This deal aims to support the growing energy demands in the U.S., particularly as AI technology continues to expand. Kairos Power plans to bring its first reactor online by 2030, with additional reactors deployed by 2035. The goal is to provide up to 500 megawatts of carbon-free electricity to U.S. grids.

The agreement focuses on the need for reliable, round-the-clock power to complement renewable sources like wind and solar. Google sees SMRs as a valuable addition to its clean energy portfolio, which is critical for powering its global operations and data centers. These modular reactors have been designed to be smaller, more efficient, and faster to deploy than traditional nuclear plants, with simplified designs that aim to improve safety and reduce construction timelines.

But is this really as green as it sounds? While nuclear power is technically carbon-free, the long-term environmental and economic impact of SMRs remains uncertain. Building and maintaining reactors is resource-intensive, and there’s always the question of nuclear waste. Google’s push into nuclear may seem like a bold step toward sustainability, but could it be more about optics than actual environmental benefit? It’s worth questioning whether this is a genuine strategy for fighting climate change or if it’s merely a response to the ever-growing energy demands of the AI industry. After all, AI systems are energy-hungry, and finding ways to power them cleanly is becoming a challenge in itself.

Kairos Power’s reactors, which use a molten-salt cooling system combined with ceramic fuel, promise efficiency and safety. The company is taking an iterative approach to development, hoping to deliver reactors faster and at lower costs. However, it remains to be seen if SMRs will truly live up to their potential or if they will face the same delays and cost overruns that have historically plagued nuclear projects.

Nuclear energy does offer economic benefits. The U.S. Department of Energy has noted that nuclear power can create long-term jobs and stimulate local economies. Google’s investment in SMRs aligns with its broader strategy to support advanced clean technologies while meeting its carbon-free energy goals. But it’s still unclear whether nuclear is the best long-term solution or just a temporary fix to power Google’s massive AI infrastructure.

This partnership is just one part of Google’s efforts to diversify its energy sources. The company has previously invested in other clean technologies, such as geothermal energy, as it continues to work toward providing 24/7 carbon-free power for its operations. But the real question remains: Is nuclear power a smart choice for the environment, or just another attempt to meet ambitious green targets?

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos