Kodi 22 'Piers' will be able to automatically delete recordings once you've watched them

No Comments

Team Kodi is hard at work on the next generation of its hugely popular home theater software. Although it will be a while before we see the first build from the Kodi 22 branch, we do have a good idea of some of the new features and improvements set to make an appearance.

One of the features that will be arriving in the future software release will be a forum-requested feature, which will allow users of the PVR & Live TV feature to have Kodi automatically delete recordings once they’ve been watched, freeing up valuable hard drive space.

SEE ALSO:

This feature will, of course, be optional. Located under Settings / PVR & Live TV / Recording a new toggle will be added called Delete after Watching.

Users will have the option to set this to No (the default), Ask, or Yes. If it’s set to Ask, you’ll be given the option to delete the recording once you’ve finished watching it, or keep it for repeated viewing (handy if you share Kodi with family members and haven't set up individual profiles).

Having Kodi automatically delete recordings after watching them might sound convenient, but it could backfire if you’re someone who tends to nod off during movies or TV shows, so be warned!

The developers say once a recording has been watched, the play count will jump from zero to 1, and trigger the new feature.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google signs first corporate deal for nuclear energy from small modular reactors

The increasing priority of security in data management

Kodi 22 'Piers' will be able to automatically delete recordings once you've watched them

Lenovo unveils ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, its Windows 11 IoT-powered AI video conferencing solution

Altec Lansing launches new party speaker lineup with dynamic LED lights

Evaluating LLM safety, bias and accuracy [Q&A]

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

125 Comments

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

47 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

29 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

20 Comments

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

10 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

7 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.