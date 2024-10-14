Kodi 22 'Piers' will be able to automatically delete recordings once you've watched them

Team Kodi is hard at work on the next generation of its hugely popular home theater software. Although it will be a while before we see the first build from the Kodi 22 branch, we do have a good idea of some of the new features and improvements set to make an appearance.

One of the features that will be arriving in the future software release will be a forum-requested feature, which will allow users of the PVR & Live TV feature to have Kodi automatically delete recordings once they’ve been watched, freeing up valuable hard drive space.

This feature will, of course, be optional. Located under Settings / PVR & Live TV / Recording a new toggle will be added called Delete after Watching.

Users will have the option to set this to No (the default), Ask, or Yes. If it’s set to Ask, you’ll be given the option to delete the recording once you’ve finished watching it, or keep it for repeated viewing (handy if you share Kodi with family members and haven't set up individual profiles).

Having Kodi automatically delete recordings after watching them might sound convenient, but it could backfire if you’re someone who tends to nod off during movies or TV shows, so be warned!

The developers say once a recording has been watched, the play count will jump from zero to 1, and trigger the new feature.