Move over Kodi -- these are the top home theater alternatives you need
Kodi has long been a favorite for media enthusiasts, offering a customizable, open-source platform for streaming and managing media libraries, but it's not without its frustrations. The setup process, particularly installing and managing add-ons, isn't as intuitive as it could be, add-ons frequently break or becoming unsupported, and performance problems like buffering and crashes are common, especially on older devices.
If you’re searching for Kodi alternatives, you're in luck. There are several media center platforms that provide excellent options for streaming and managing your content. Here’s a look at the top 7 Kodi alternatives, along with key features to watch out for, and the download links you'll need.
1. Stremio
Stremio is a versatile streaming platform that allows users to organize, watch, and discover new media. With an intuitive interface, it supports a wide range of add-ons and integrates with popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. One of its major advantages over Kodi is ease of use; it has built-in support for many sources, removing the need to manually install add-ons. Two months ago it was made available for Raspberry Pi 4 and 5.
Key Features:
- Add-ons for streaming content from multiple platforms
- Easy-to-use, intuitive interface
- Supports streaming of movies, TV shows, and live TV
- Cloud synchronization of library data
Download Stremio: Stremio Download
2. Plex
Plex is another popular media server that allows users to organize and stream their personal media collections across devices. It comes with a sleek interface and an easy setup process. Plex’s ability to transcode media files on the fly ensures smooth playback on all devices, even if the file format isn't natively supported. Plex also offers free and premium content, such as movies and live TV channels, giving it a competitive edge.
Key Features:
- Centralized media library management
- Free ad-supported movies and live TV
- Access from multiple devices (smart TVs, smartphones, etc.)
- Premium option (Plex Pass) with additional features like offline sync and DVR
Download Plex: Plex Download
3. Emby
Emby is a great Kodi alternative for those who like to manage their own media server. It’s similar to Plex, allowing users to stream media content across multiple devices, but it provides more flexibility for customization. Emby’s open-source nature allows you to customize your experience while providing handy features for transcoding, streaming, and library management.
Key Features:
- Real-time transcoding for seamless streaming
- Parental controls and user access management
- Supports a variety of devices including smart TVs, streaming boxes, and mobile devices
- Open-source with a premium option (Emby Premiere) for more features
Download Emby: Emby Download
4. Jellyfin
Jellyfin is a completely free, open-source media system, and it’s often considered the best free alternative to Plex and Emby. It allows you to organize, manage, and stream your media files across multiple devices without any restrictions or premium plans. Jellyfin was forked from Emby, so the interface and functionality are quite similar.
Key Features:
- 100% free and open-source
- No premium plans or fees
- Fully customizable and supports various plugins
- Multi-device support for media streaming
Download Jellyfin: Jellyfin Download
5. MediaPortal
MediaPortal is an open-source alternative to Kodi, primarily focused on live TV and DVR functionality. It turns your PC into a complete media center, allowing you to watch live TV, schedule recordings, and manage your entire media library. MediaPortal may not be as feature-rich for streaming from online sources, but for those who prefer using their PC as a home theater system, it's an excellent choice. The latest build, 1.35, came out last week and includes a number of bug fixes.
Key Features:
- Watch and record live TV
- Support for radio, movies, and music
- Plugins for extra functionality like weather reports and news
- Customizable skins for a personalized user experience
Download MediaPortal: MediaPortal Download
6. Serviio
Serviio is a powerful media server that allows you to stream your media files across devices on your home network. It works with a wide variety of devices, from smart TVs to gaming consoles. While it lacks some of the more user-friendly features found in Plex or Emby, it’s a solid choice for users who prioritize local media streaming. There are Pro and Free versions available. Users get a 15-day trial of Pro for free. The latest build, 2.4 released in June after a two year gap, brings support for AV1 video codec playback and transcoding.
Key Features:
- DLNA-compliant media server
- Streams to smart TVs, consoles, and other devices
- Paid version (Serviio Pro) unlocks additional features like remote access
- Support for subtitles, metadata, and more
Download Serviio: Serviio Download
7. OSMC (Open Source Media Center)
OSMC (Open Source Media Center) is a free and open-source media player operating system that runs on Linux-based systems. It's built to be simple yet powerful. Like Kodi (which it also supports), OSMC is highly customizable and supports a range of third-party add-ons. OSMC is especially popular for running on Raspberry Pi devices.
Key Features:
- Lightweight and easy to install
- Fully customizable with a variety of add-ons
- Ideal for Raspberry Pi users
- Supports a wide range of file formats for media playback
Download OSMC: OSMC Download
