Move over Kodi -- these are the top home theater alternatives you need

Kodi has long been a favorite for media enthusiasts, offering a customizable, open-source platform for streaming and managing media libraries, but it's not without its frustrations. The setup process, particularly installing and managing add-ons, isn't as intuitive as it could be, add-ons frequently break or becoming unsupported, and performance problems like buffering and crashes are common, especially on older devices.

If you’re searching for Kodi alternatives, you're in luck. There are several media center platforms that provide excellent options for streaming and managing your content. Here’s a look at the top 7 Kodi alternatives, along with key features to watch out for, and the download links you'll need.

1. Stremio

Stremio is a versatile streaming platform that allows users to organize, watch, and discover new media. With an intuitive interface, it supports a wide range of add-ons and integrates with popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. One of its major advantages over Kodi is ease of use; it has built-in support for many sources, removing the need to manually install add-ons. Two months ago it was made available for Raspberry Pi 4 and 5.

Key Features:

Add-ons for streaming content from multiple platforms

Easy-to-use, intuitive interface

Supports streaming of movies, TV shows, and live TV

Cloud synchronization of library data

Download Stremio: Stremio Download

2. Plex

Plex is another popular media server that allows users to organize and stream their personal media collections across devices. It comes with a sleek interface and an easy setup process. Plex’s ability to transcode media files on the fly ensures smooth playback on all devices, even if the file format isn't natively supported. Plex also offers free and premium content, such as movies and live TV channels, giving it a competitive edge.

Key Features:

Centralized media library management

Free ad-supported movies and live TV

Access from multiple devices (smart TVs, smartphones, etc.)

Premium option (Plex Pass) with additional features like offline sync and DVR

Download Plex: Plex Download

3. Emby

Emby is a great Kodi alternative for those who like to manage their own media server. It’s similar to Plex, allowing users to stream media content across multiple devices, but it provides more flexibility for customization. Emby’s open-source nature allows you to customize your experience while providing handy features for transcoding, streaming, and library management.

Key Features:

Real-time transcoding for seamless streaming

Parental controls and user access management

Supports a variety of devices including smart TVs, streaming boxes, and mobile devices

Open-source with a premium option (Emby Premiere) for more features

Download Emby: Emby Download

4. Jellyfin

Jellyfin is a completely free, open-source media system, and it’s often considered the best free alternative to Plex and Emby. It allows you to organize, manage, and stream your media files across multiple devices without any restrictions or premium plans. Jellyfin was forked from Emby, so the interface and functionality are quite similar.

Key Features:

100% free and open-source

No premium plans or fees

Fully customizable and supports various plugins

Multi-device support for media streaming

Download Jellyfin: Jellyfin Download

5. MediaPortal

MediaPortal is an open-source alternative to Kodi, primarily focused on live TV and DVR functionality. It turns your PC into a complete media center, allowing you to watch live TV, schedule recordings, and manage your entire media library. MediaPortal may not be as feature-rich for streaming from online sources, but for those who prefer using their PC as a home theater system, it's an excellent choice. The latest build, 1.35, came out last week and includes a number of bug fixes.

Key Features:

Watch and record live TV

Support for radio, movies, and music

Plugins for extra functionality like weather reports and news

Customizable skins for a personalized user experience

Download MediaPortal: MediaPortal Download

6. Serviio

Serviio is a powerful media server that allows you to stream your media files across devices on your home network. It works with a wide variety of devices, from smart TVs to gaming consoles. While it lacks some of the more user-friendly features found in Plex or Emby, it’s a solid choice for users who prioritize local media streaming. There are Pro and Free versions available. Users get a 15-day trial of Pro for free. The latest build, 2.4 released in June after a two year gap, brings support for AV1 video codec playback and transcoding.

Key Features:

DLNA-compliant media server

Streams to smart TVs, consoles, and other devices

Paid version (Serviio Pro) unlocks additional features like remote access

Support for subtitles, metadata, and more

Download Serviio: Serviio Download

7. OSMC (Open Source Media Center)

OSMC (Open Source Media Center) is a free and open-source media player operating system that runs on Linux-based systems. It's built to be simple yet powerful. Like Kodi (which it also supports), OSMC is highly customizable and supports a range of third-party add-ons. OSMC is especially popular for running on Raspberry Pi devices.

Key Features:

Lightweight and easy to install

Fully customizable with a variety of add-ons

Ideal for Raspberry Pi users

Supports a wide range of file formats for media playback

Download OSMC: OSMC Download

