Amazon unveils first-ever color Kindle in new lineup, along with faster Paperwhite and AI-powered Scribe

Amazon has launched a completely refreshed lineup of Kindle devices, including the first-ever color Kindle, a redesigned Kindle Scribe, the fastest Kindle Paperwhite to date, and a new entry-level Kindle in a striking Matcha color.

The highlight of the new range is obviously the Kindle Colorsoft, Amazon's first color Kindle. Amazon says the new device features high contrast, fast page turns, and an auto-adjusting front light, along with the added benefit of color, which allows users to enjoy book covers, images, and highlights in rich hues.

The new Kindle Colorsoft starts at $279.99 and is available for preorder now, with shipping set to begin on October 30.

The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s newest Kindle designed for both reading and writing and comes with 300ppi display for crisp and clear text, and a notetaking feature powered by generative AI (naturally!) that can summarize pages of notes. It also includes in-book writing capabilities with Active Canvas, which allows users to write directly in the margins without losing context.

This model is available for preorder at $399.99 and will ship on December 4.

“Customers continue to love Kindle, and are reading on their devices more than ever -- sales last year hit a decade high with the majority of purchases going to first-time Kindle device owners,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices. “We are excited to bring our customers a completely new Kindle lineup, including our first color Kindle and a re-imagined Kindle Scribe with even better in-book writing experiences and a more powerful notebook with generative AI built-in.”

The Kindle Paperwhite has been updated to be the "fastest Kindle ever" with 25 percent quicker page turns. It has an improved display using an oxide thin film transistor and offers a high contrast ratio and a larger 7-inch display. It also boasts up to three months of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite starts at $159.99, and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which includes additional storage, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light, is priced at $189.99.

Finally, the entry-level Kindle comes in a new Matcha color and weighs just 158g. Despite its compact size, it features a glare-free 300ppi display, faster page turns, a higher contrast ratio, and 16GB of storage. It is priced at $109.99 and is available now.

Each Kindle device in this lineup is available with a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, giving users access to a vast library of eBooks, audiobooks, comics, and magazines.

