Hanging on the telephone set to be replaced by messaging services

No Comments

It was 175 years ago that Italian inventor Antonio Meucci came up with the technology that would later be improved and popularized by Alexander Graham Bell to become the telephone.

New research from cloud communications company Sinch finds that newer technologies are starting to change how we communicate -- particularly with businesses -- offering richer, more interactive, and personalized experiences.

A substantial 67.3 percent of respondents expect RCS (Rich Communication Services) to become the preferred messaging platform, emphasizing the growing demand for richer, more engaging mobile communication experiences -- especially as customers seek interactive and real-time support during major shopping days.

Among younger generations there's also a willingness to embrace AI chatbots. Over 45 percent of Gen Z and millennial respondents express a willingness to use chatbots for Black Friday shopping, showcasing the increasing reliance on AI to enhance the retail experience.

Overall 50 percent of respondents predict that AI and chatbots will dominate customer experiences within the next decade, signaling a major shift toward automation and personalized experiences. This evolution is particularly relevant as brands prepare to manage interactions during peak shopping periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"Our survey confirms what we've long anticipated: AI and RCS are revolutionizing customer communication," says Sean O’Neal, chief product officer at Sinch. "As businesses seek to create more meaningful, dynamic, and personalized experiences, Sinch’s advanced solutions are empowering brands to engage with their audiences in more effective and creative ways."

The survey finds that 52 percent say quality of communication has improved with smartphones, texting and messaging apps, but 70.1 percent miss the days of simple phone conversations. Indeed 40 percent are hoping for phone calls to make a come back, with about a third of every generation saying they prefer a call to a text and 57 percent saying they still remember their childhood phone number.

Despite this nostalgic longing, however, 47 percent think calls are on the way out. Sorry, Antonio your idea has had a good run.

Image credit: everett225/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Hanging on the telephone set to be replaced by messaging services

Ransomware still a major threat despite disruption to RaaS groups

New Chrome extension helps spot deepfakes

Business overconfident and underprepared for cyber threats

Winamp source code vanishes from GitHub

Samsung unveils industry’s first 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM for AI and advanced computing

TCL LINKPORT IK511 brings 5G RedCap connectivity to T-Mobile

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

125 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

29 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

27 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

7 Comments

Amazon unveils first-ever color Kindle in new lineup, along with faster Paperwhite and AI-powered Scribe

6 Comments

Upgrading to Windows 11 24H2 fails to clean up 8.63 GB of its own crap

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.