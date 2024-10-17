Hanging on the telephone set to be replaced by messaging services

It was 175 years ago that Italian inventor Antonio Meucci came up with the technology that would later be improved and popularized by Alexander Graham Bell to become the telephone.

New research from cloud communications company Sinch finds that newer technologies are starting to change how we communicate -- particularly with businesses -- offering richer, more interactive, and personalized experiences.

A substantial 67.3 percent of respondents expect RCS (Rich Communication Services) to become the preferred messaging platform, emphasizing the growing demand for richer, more engaging mobile communication experiences -- especially as customers seek interactive and real-time support during major shopping days.

Among younger generations there's also a willingness to embrace AI chatbots. Over 45 percent of Gen Z and millennial respondents express a willingness to use chatbots for Black Friday shopping, showcasing the increasing reliance on AI to enhance the retail experience.

Overall 50 percent of respondents predict that AI and chatbots will dominate customer experiences within the next decade, signaling a major shift toward automation and personalized experiences. This evolution is particularly relevant as brands prepare to manage interactions during peak shopping periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"Our survey confirms what we've long anticipated: AI and RCS are revolutionizing customer communication," says Sean O’Neal, chief product officer at Sinch. "As businesses seek to create more meaningful, dynamic, and personalized experiences, Sinch’s advanced solutions are empowering brands to engage with their audiences in more effective and creative ways."

The survey finds that 52 percent say quality of communication has improved with smartphones, texting and messaging apps, but 70.1 percent miss the days of simple phone conversations. Indeed 40 percent are hoping for phone calls to make a come back, with about a third of every generation saying they prefer a call to a text and 57 percent saying they still remember their childhood phone number.

Despite this nostalgic longing, however, 47 percent think calls are on the way out. Sorry, Antonio your idea has had a good run.

Image credit: everett225/depositphotos.com