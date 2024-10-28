Gen AI adoption increases across key business functions

A new study reveals that 72 percent of business leaders report using Gen AI at least once a week, up from 37 percent in 2023.

The report by The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with GBK Collective, shows a dramatic rise in generative AI adoption across key business functions, as enterprises move from cautious exploration to rapid integration.

"Generative AI has rapidly evolved from a tool of experimentation to a core driver of business transformation," says Stefano Puntoni, Sebastian S. Kresge professor of marketing at the Wharton School and co-director of AI at Wharton. "Companies are no longer just exploring AI’s potential -- they are embedding it into their strategies to scale growth, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making. The novelty phase is over. We're now starting to see the integration of AI into various business processes, as companies look to unlock its long-term value across the enterprise."

The focus has moved from initial curiosity to practical application, and 55 percent of organizations are now actively using Gen AI across multiple business functions, such as coding, data analysis, idea generation, brainstorming, content creation, and legal contract generation. Despite this progress, challenges around accuracy, privacy, team integration, and ethics persist, though these concerns have slightly eased compared to last year. Notably, 58 percent rate Gen AI's performance as 'great.'

AI adoption in marketing and sales has tripled, from 20 percent in 2023 to 62 percent in 2024, with AI usage in operations, HR, purchasing, and procurement doubling.

"This transition from experimentation to widespread usage marks a pivotal moment," adds Puntoni. "Companies are now leveraging AI for tangible business outcomes, but they're also facing new challenges in governance and integration as they scale AI solutions across the enterprise."

Spending on AI is up too, increasing by 130 percent, with 72 percent of companies planning further investment in 2025.

The research finds 90 percent of leaders agree that AI enhances employee skills, up from 80 percent in 2023, while concerns about job replacement have eased, dropping from 75 percent to 72 percent.

"We continue to see investment in Gen AI grow across industries, but ensuring measurable ROI is now a key factor for sustained impact," says Mary Purk, executive director, AI at Wharton. "Businesses must refine their AI strategies not only to integrate AI across functions but also to demonstrate its value. The real competitive edge will come from those who can scale AI effectively and confidently."

You can read more on the GBA Collective site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com

