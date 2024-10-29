Fedora Linux 41 is here: Ditch Windows 11 for a fresh open-source experience

If you’re tired of Windows 11’s limitations and crave a more open, customizable environment, Fedora Linux 41 might be the answer. This latest release of Fedora Linux arrives early, with new features that cater to both power users and those looking to get more out of their computers. With a strong foundation in open-source technology and support from an active community, Fedora Linux 41 combines stability, versatility, and the latest desktop environments. It’s a solid choice for anyone considering a switch from Windows.

Fedora Linux 41 provides a polished experience with updates across GNOME and KDE, enhancing desktop options. GNOME 47 now comes with Fedora Workstation, introducing a new default terminal, Ptyxis, that offers a lightweight option for command-line tasks. KDE Plasma users will appreciate the latest Plasma 6.2, offering seamless improvements, including built-in drawing tablet configuration, better HDR support for multimedia, and accessibility options like Sticky Keys and color-blindness filters. Fedora’s attention to detail here makes both GNOME and KDE feel snappy and modern, unlike the sometimes cumbersome experience of Windows.

One highlight of Fedora Linux 41 is its enhanced support for ARM-based devices, including Raspberry Pi and Apple Silicon. Fedora’s KDE Spin for AArch64 is now “release-blocking,” meaning bugs affecting these devices can hold up the release to ensure quality, especially with projects like Fedora Asahi Remix bringing Fedora to Apple Silicon. ARM users can expect a refined, efficient experience built for these popular devices.

For those exploring Linux beyond traditional desktops, Fedora Linux 41 expands into mobile with KDE Plasma Mobile Spin and Kinoite Mobile. Plasma Mobile’s interface, originally designed for phones, adapts well to tablets and 2-in-1 laptops, bringing Fedora to an even broader range of devices. With Kinoite Mobile available as an Atomic Desktop container image, Fedora Linux 41 invites mobile users into the open-source ecosystem.

Under the hood, Fedora Linux 41 introduces general improvements that impact all users. The new power profiles daemon, “tuned,” replaces the previous power-profiles-daemon, providing more control over power consumption and compatibility for developers. Fedora 41 also enhances IPU6 camera support, letting users take advantage of the latest laptop webcams out of the box, perfect for video calls and remote work.

Fedora Linux 41 is available for download now, offering a powerful open-source alternative to Windows 11. For those seeking more freedom and fewer restrictions, switching to Fedora could be the right move. Ready to make the change? Get started by downloading Fedora Linux 41 here.

Image credit: Natanael Ginting / Shutterstock