ChatGPT launches upgraded search feature with links to web sources

In a Halloween update, ChatGPT has rolled out an improved search feature designed to deliver faster, more relevant information directly within its chat interface. This feature gives users the option to access timely information from the web -- such as sports scores, stock data, and news -- without navigating to a separate search engine. Users simply ask questions and receive responses with direct links to sources when available.

The new search tool is accessible on chatgpt.com, as well as through the ChatGPT desktop and mobile apps. Currently, ChatGPT Plus and Team users, along with members of the SearchGPT waitlist, have access to this feature, with plans to gradually expand to Enterprise, Edu, and Free users in the coming months.

The feature aims to reduce the time and effort users often spend searching online by allowing questions to be asked conversationally. For questions where updated information is available, ChatGPT may choose to search the web, giving users the chance to ask follow-up questions for a more comprehensive answer. Additionally, each answer now includes a “Sources” button, where users can find links to original articles and blogs.

ChatGPT’s upgraded search also includes partnerships with various media and data providers to supply current information on topics like weather, stocks, sports, and maps. Media partners such as Vox Media, Le Monde, and Axel Springer see this as an opportunity to reach broader audiences through AI-driven platforms. Publishers and websites will also have the option to appear within ChatGPT’s search.

The technology behind ChatGPT’s new search is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4, which pulls content from both third-party search providers and partner sources. OpenAI plans to continue enhancing the feature with improvements focused on shopping, travel, and other areas, as well as incorporating this experience into more advanced ChatGPT features in the future.

