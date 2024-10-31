ChatGPT launches upgraded search feature with links to web sources

No Comments
ChatGPT website through a magnifying glass

In a Halloween update, ChatGPT has rolled out an improved search feature designed to deliver faster, more relevant information directly within its chat interface. This feature gives users the option to access timely information from the web -- such as sports scores, stock data, and news -- without navigating to a separate search engine. Users simply ask questions and receive responses with direct links to sources when available.

The new search tool is accessible on chatgpt.com, as well as through the ChatGPT desktop and mobile apps. Currently, ChatGPT Plus and Team users, along with members of the SearchGPT waitlist, have access to this feature, with plans to gradually expand to Enterprise, Edu, and Free users in the coming months.

The feature aims to reduce the time and effort users often spend searching online by allowing questions to be asked conversationally. For questions where updated information is available, ChatGPT may choose to search the web, giving users the chance to ask follow-up questions for a more comprehensive answer. Additionally, each answer now includes a “Sources” button, where users can find links to original articles and blogs.

ChatGPT’s upgraded search also includes partnerships with various media and data providers to supply current information on topics like weather, stocks, sports, and maps. Media partners such as Vox Media, Le Monde, and Axel Springer see this as an opportunity to reach broader audiences through AI-driven platforms. Publishers and websites will also have the option to appear within ChatGPT’s search.

The technology behind ChatGPT’s new search is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4, which pulls content from both third-party search providers and partner sources. OpenAI plans to continue enhancing the feature with improvements focused on shopping, travel, and other areas, as well as incorporating this experience into more advanced ChatGPT features in the future.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ChatGPT launches upgraded search feature with links to web sources

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11 and switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.2 -- you won't regret it

Free tool helps find vulnerabilities in Microsoft Power Platform code

Developers' guide: 8 ways to fast-track AI integration

Sleek, chic, but unsustainable: Why OEMs must rethink laptop design for a greener future

Google has made it easier to boost the performance of Chrome

Save $34.99! Get 'Introduction to Algorithms: A Comprehensive Guide for Beginners' for FREE

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

127 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

32 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.