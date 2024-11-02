Frustrated with Windows 11? Nitrux Linux is the OS you deserve

If you’re ready to break free from the familiar but uninspiring confines of Windows 11, it’s time to consider a different approach. Many of us stick with Microsoft’s OS because it’s what we know, not because it’s the best option out there, but imagine an operating system that prioritizes speed, simplicity, and style, all while keeping your workflow seamless and frustration-free.

Enter Nitrux -- a sleek, modern Linux OS designed to offer exactly that. Unlike Windows, Nitrux keeps things light and nimble by being built on a minimalist foundation that ditches unnecessary extras. Its NX Desktop provides a fresh, visually polished interface that feels intuitive and responsive, ideal for anyone seeking a fast, adaptable, and aesthetically pleasing computing experience without the sluggish updates and system bloat Windows users know all too well.

Nitrux 3.7.1 has just been released, bringing an updated Linux 6.11.5-1 system focused on performance, security, and compatibility. If you’re interested in trying out Nitrux, starting with a fresh install is best for full compatibility but existing users can easily upgrade to the new version.

This release includes the latest software updates like Firefox 132.0, MESA 24.2.4 for graphics, and the latest Nvidia and AMD drivers. It also offers support for new hardware, including Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 6 and Intel graphics, providing better performance across devices.

Nitrux 3.7.1 is packed with performance tweaks to improve speed and efficiency, particularly for gamers and developers. Enhanced network settings boost connection speeds, and memory adjustments help the system run smoother. On the visual side, the display manager (SDDM) has been revamped for a sleeker experience, with experimental support for Wayland -- although Nvidia users may experience gaming compatibility issues, so be warned.

Gamers will appreciate new GameMode support, which automatically optimizes settings for better performance. Extended display support has also been improved with EVDI and DisplayLink drivers. Security has been upgraded too, with added protections against network attacks, and system optimizations keep essential tasks running efficiently.

For KDE users, the new KZones feature lets you snap windows into custom zones, a bit like the window-snapping feature in Windows. Developers will also notice a more streamlined code-editing experience, with soft word wrapping now on by default in the micro editor.

Download Nitrux 3.7.1 here. You can run it as a live OS, which will give you the chance to try it out before giving Windows 11 the boot for good.