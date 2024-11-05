Frontgrade introduces 18GB DDR4 memory for space technology

Frontgrade Technologies has introduced 18GB DDR4 memory, the highest density available for satellites and spacecraft. The company has started shipping prototypes to customers. This memory is designed to enhance reliability and performance in satellite payloads that need to manage large amounts of data efficiently within size- and power-constrained systems.

Frontgrade’s DDR4 memory is engineered with individual reset signals for each die, which helps mitigate the impact of single event functional interrupts (SEFIs) during flight and supports continuous satellite operation. The memory is compatible with leading FPGAs and microprocessors.

David Meyouhas, Vice President of Product Management at Frontgrade, said, “We designed this low SWaP memory to be compatible with the industry’s leading FPGAs and microprocessors. By bringing the first 18GB DDR4 to market, Frontgrade is giving our customers the ability to push the boundaries of critical missions.”

The 2Gx72 radiation-tolerant DDR4 memory provides 16GB of usable space and 2GB of error correcting code. It features a 266 plastic ball grid array with a 1mm ball pitch to simplify board manufacturing and assembly. The DDR4 supports a transfer rate of 2,400 mega-transfers per second, has no destructive latch-up through 82MeV-cm2/mg at 105°C, and boasts a Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) of 40,000 years in a GEO orbit.

Frontgrade Technologies is reaching new heights with its launch of the highest density 18GB DDR4 memory for satellites and spacecraft. This development is set to give space missions a stellar boost, ensuring continuous operation and superior data handling in challenging environments.

