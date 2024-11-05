Save $12! Get 'The ChatGPT Revolution' for FREE

Learn how to simplify your life with AI in The ChatGPT Revolution -- now fully updated and revised, with even more ideas to spark creativity and boost efficiency.

The ChatGPT Revolution is the ultimate quick-start guide to unlocking the power of generative AI. We’re on the edge of an AI revolution… but what does that mean for you? It’s time to get curious about how the latest tech can help you handle your everyday load, at work and at home! Whether you’re overwhelmed by repetitive, time-consuming tasks or you’re simply looking for a fresh injection of creativity, ChatGPT has got your back.

With this essential handbook, you’ll learn how quickly and easily apps like ChatGPT can turn your to-do list into a ta-da list. From emails and reports to planning your next meal or vacation, generative AI can help you simplify your daily tasks and responsibilities. 

The ChatGPT Revolution shows you exactly how to use this innovative tech to save on time and stress. Sharing practical tips and fun ideas, acclaimed productivity expert Donna McGeorge unpacks everything you need to know.

  • Learn how generative AI is already being used in everyday life -- and how tools like ChatGPT are transforming the future of work and life admin
  • Understand the different tasks that AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and DALL-E can do -- and when and how to use these tools most effectively
  • Get step-by-step advice for writing smart, specific prompts and follow-up queries to produce better results
  • Discover tips for using ChatGPT on the go, with the mobile app and voice and photo capability
  • Take control, revitalize your workflows, and overcome procrastination and creative blocks -- with entertaining examples and activities for work, home, creative writing, and more

Whether you’re a busy professional or you simply want an answer to the dreaded question ‘What’s for dinner?,’ The ChatGPT Revolution reveals how generative AI can make your life easier. AI technologies are here to stay. This is your invitation to join the revolution. Pick up this book and learn how to harness the power of AI, so you can free up more time and energy for the things that truly matter.

The ChatGPT Revolution, from Wiley, usually retails for $12 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 19, so act fast.

