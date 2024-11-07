You can buy Sony PlayStation 5 Pro now!

Today marks the official launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony’s most powerful console to date. Previously announced and now available for purchase here, the PS5 Pro is designed to appeal to dedicated gamers and developers looking for enhanced performance and advanced gaming technology. And yes, it will make the perfect Christmas gift for the gamer in your life.

The PS5 Pro features a huge upgrade in its GPU, with 67 percent more Compute Units compared to the original PS5 and 28 percent faster memory, resulting in up to 45 percent faster rendering. This enables smoother gameplay and improved responsiveness. The console also boasts advanced ray tracing capabilities, allowing for more realistic light reflections and refractions, performing at double or triple the speeds of the current PS5 model.

A key addition to the PS5 Pro is the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology, an AI-driven upscaling feature. This machine learning-based tool enhances image clarity, adding finer detail and providing a sharper visual experience for players.

Several popular games will be updated with PS5 Pro Enhanced software, allowing them to make use of the upgraded hardware. Notable titles include Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Horizon Forbidden West. Both new and existing games can take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s capabilities.

The PS5 Pro, priced at $699.99 (available here), comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a DualSense controller, and Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. It also features Wi-Fi 7 support in areas where this standard is available, offering improved connectivity for online gaming and content streaming. Sadly, it does not include an optical drive -- that is an optional $79.99 add-on.

