Plugable launches USBC-9IN1E 9-in-1 USB-C hub with 140W power delivery pass-through

Plugable has launched its new USB-C multiport hub, the USBC-9IN1E, designed for professionals and hybrid workers seeking expanded connectivity and efficient power management. This 9-in-1 hub features 140W power delivery pass-through (125W to the host), making it suitable for high-performance laptops, including the latest Apple MacBooks.

The USBC-9IN1E supports PD 3.1 EPR for up to 140W (28V 5A) power delivery, allowing devices to stay powered during use. The hub includes a 10Gbps USB-C data port, HDMI 2.0 with 4K 60Hz support, SD and MicroSD UHS-II card slots, two 10Gbps USB ports (one with BC 1.2 charging), a USB 2.0 port, and Gigabit Ethernet.

This hub aims to meet the needs of various users, from content creators needing high-speed data transfer to professionals requiring stable HDMI output for presentations. The HDMI 2.0 port supports 4K resolution at 60Hz, with HDR compatibility for enhanced image quality.

The SD and MicroSD card readers offer UHS-II speeds of up to 312Mbps, which may benefit offices with MacBook users and those requiring fast media transfers. The dedicated 10Gbps USB-C data port facilitates quick file transfers for large media files.

The Plugable USB-C 9-in-1 Hub is now available in from Amazon here, priced at $49.95 with an initial 20 percent discount coupon.

