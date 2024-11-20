More than half of organizations think their cloud security is inadequate

A new survey, from infrastructure management provider Pulumi, reveals that 58 percent of organizations feel their cloud security is inadequate, underscoring the critical need for enhanced security measures in cloud environments.

This echoes research from other sources which show a 75 percent increase in cloud intrusions from 2022 to 2023, and 44 percent of organizations having faced a cloud data breach -- 14 percent reporting one in the past year.

"Security needs to be automatic and built-in from the start," says Joe Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Pulumi, "And yet is still too often an afterthought. Whether it's cloud infrastructure policies with Pulumi IaC, robust secrets management with Pulumi ESC, AI-powered cloud management with Pulumi Insights -- or all of the above -- Pulumi's platform helps developers, infrastructure teams, and security teams collaborate, get secure and stay secure, and ship faster with confidence."

In response to these challenges, Pulumi is hosting PulumiUP Europe, where customers will present best practices in cloud security. The event aims to equip organizations with the knowledge and tools necessary to secure their entire cloud footprint.

You can find out more and register for the event on the Pulumi site and there's an infographic highlighting key cloud security issues below.

Image credit: VitalikRadko/depositphotos.com