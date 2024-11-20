Porsche Design and AGON by AOC launch 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor

No Comments

Porsche Design and AGON by AOC have collaborated to release the PRO PD34, a 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor. This ultra-wide display combines Porsche Design’s aesthetics with AGON by AOC’s expertise in gaming and professional monitors, aiming to appeal to both gamers and professionals.

The PD34 features a UWQHD resolution of 3440x1440 pixels, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and an 1800R curvature. The QD-OLED panel supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and covers 100 percent of sRGB, 99 percent of AdobeRGB, and 99 percent of DCI-P3 color spaces. A 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GtG response time provide smooth motion and responsiveness, while compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC reduces screen tearing for gamers.

The design of the monitor takes inspiration from the Porsche 911, with its stand made of sandblasted aluminum and the rear panel designed to mimic a radiator grille. The display also offers ergonomic adjustments, including height, tilt, and swivel. For added flair, RGB lighting with 15 modes is included.

Connectivity options are extensive, with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C with 65W power delivery, along with a built-in KVM switch for multitasking setups. Features such as Adaptive-Sync and customizable gaming tools aim to enhance the user experience. The integrated dual 8W speakers, certified by DTS, add audio functionality without requiring external equipment.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD34 is available now from Amazon here for $999.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Over 20 years in the making -- FreeCAD 1.0 is finally here!

Why you might soon find yourself talking to adverts

Porsche Design and AGON by AOC launch 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor

More than half of organizations think their cloud security is inadequate

Get 'Programming with GitHub Copilot: Write Better Code -- Faster!' for FREE and save $48!

Encrypted Client Hello didn't solve censorship, but still may have a role to play

Attackers target holidays and weekends to catch enterprises off guard

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

16 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

15 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.