Porsche Design and AGON by AOC launch 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor

Porsche Design and AGON by AOC have collaborated to release the PRO PD34, a 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor. This ultra-wide display combines Porsche Design’s aesthetics with AGON by AOC’s expertise in gaming and professional monitors, aiming to appeal to both gamers and professionals.

The PD34 features a UWQHD resolution of 3440x1440 pixels, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and an 1800R curvature. The QD-OLED panel supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and covers 100 percent of sRGB, 99 percent of AdobeRGB, and 99 percent of DCI-P3 color spaces. A 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GtG response time provide smooth motion and responsiveness, while compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC reduces screen tearing for gamers.

The design of the monitor takes inspiration from the Porsche 911, with its stand made of sandblasted aluminum and the rear panel designed to mimic a radiator grille. The display also offers ergonomic adjustments, including height, tilt, and swivel. For added flair, RGB lighting with 15 modes is included.

Connectivity options are extensive, with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C with 65W power delivery, along with a built-in KVM switch for multitasking setups. Features such as Adaptive-Sync and customizable gaming tools aim to enhance the user experience. The integrated dual 8W speakers, certified by DTS, add audio functionality without requiring external equipment.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD34 is available now from Amazon here for $999.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.