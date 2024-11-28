Get 'Hack the Cybersecurity Interview' for FREE and save $35.99!

Hack the Cybersecurity Interview, Second Edition, is the essential guide for anyone aiming to navigate this changing landscape. This edition, updated and expanded, addresses how to find cybersecurity jobs in tough job markets and expands upon the original cybersecurity career paths.

It offers invaluable insights into various cybersecurity roles, such as cybersecurity engineer, penetration tester, cybersecurity product manager, and cybersecurity project manager, focusing on succeeding in interviews.

This book stands out with its real-world approach, expert insights, and practical tips. It's not just a preparation guide; it's your key to unlocking success in the highly competitive field of cybersecurity.

By the end of this book, you will be able to answer behavioral and technical questions and effectively demonstrate your cybersecurity knowledge.

Hack the Cybersecurity Interview, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 11, so act fast.