Stunning limited-edition Kodi-themed Raspberry Pi 5 case now available, with Black Friday savings

Team Flirc and Team Kodi have announced the release of the Flirc Raspberry Pi 5 Case, Kodi Edition. The newly designed case is the result of a collaborative process that invited the Kodi community to participate in its creation, making it a unique offering for fans of the popular home theater platform.

The design process began with a crowdsourcing poll on the Kodi forums, where community members were presented with six potential designs and given the opportunity to vote and provide feedback. The final design reflects the input of Kodi users, aligning with the open and community-driven nature of the platform.

Only 2,000 units of the case have been produced, making it a limited-edition item. Once sold out, no additional units will be manufactured. However, there are plans to repeat the collaborative process quarterly, allowing fans to submit and vote on new design ideas for future limited runs.

Proceeds from the sale of the Kodi Edition case will go toward supporting the ongoing development of the Kodi platform. The case is being launched alongside Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, which include discounts of 10 to 15 percent on the Kodi Edition case as well as on related products. You can buy it here now.

