From ordinary to extraordinary: Seelen UI transforms Windows 10/11 into the OS you've always wanted -- download it now!

For many users, Windows 10 and 11 feel like missed opportunities in design evolution. The look is functional but unremarkable, dominated by flat icons and muted colors that lack character or charm. While simplicity can be effective, the current design comes across as a bit sterile, offering little of the warmth or personality that once defined Windows. The result is an OS that sadly feels more clinical than engaging.

Seelen UI is a free tool that reimagines what a Windows desktop can be, giving users the tools to break free from this monotony. With an array of customization features designed to prioritize both style and practicality, it allows users to craft a unique workspace.

You can customize your desktop by adjusting menus, widgets, and other elements. The Tiling Windows Manager automatically arranges windows for multitasking. Seelen UI also includes an integrated media module compatible with most music players, and there’s an app launcher inspired by Rofi, that offers an easy way to run apps and commands.

The user-friendly interface makes it simple to adjust themes, taskbar layouts, and icons with just a few clicks. Even less-technically minded users can easily customize their desktop as required.

Seelen UI requires the WebView runtime, pre-installed on Windows 11 and included with the setup for Windows 10. Microsoft Edge is also needed for the program to function properly. Users can install Seelen UI through several methods, including the Microsoft Store (the preferred option), Winget, or the .msix installer for a portable version. An .exe installer is also available, though unsigned, which might trigger antivirus warnings.

The software was updated earlier today to version 2.0.9. This is what’s changed:

Enhancements

Add XboxGameBarWidgets.exe to the bundled apps settings list.

Refactor

Themes now use widget ids instead hard-coded keys.

Improvements on events propagation.

Improvements on settings by monitor implementation.

Fixes

Window manager not working properly.

Resolution, scale changes not refreshing the UI.

You can find out more and access the downloads via the GitHub page here.

