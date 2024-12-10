Apple Music strengthens its edge over Spotify with three new live radio stations

Apple Music has solidified its position as the superior music streaming platform with the launch of three new live radio stations: Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill. These additions, available for free without a subscription, further distinguish Apple Music from competitors like Spotify, offering curated, live-hosted programming that highlights Apple’s commitment to a premium listening experience.

Apple Música Uno celebrates the diverse world of Latin music, from Música Mexicana to reggaetón and tropical Latin pop. Artists like Becky G, Rauw Alejandro, and Grupo Frontera bring exclusive shows to the station, which debuts with Bad Bunny’s “EL CLúB.” Programming will feature bilingual commentary, making it accessible to a global audience.

Apple Music Club targets fans of electronic and dance music with 24/7 mixes from top DJs and iconic club scenes worldwide. Exclusive sets from Jamie xx, Honey Dijon, and others accompany legendary tracks like Inner City’s “Big Fun.”

Apple Music Chill offers a serene escape, blending chill music across genres with mindful programming. Beck’s rendition of George Harrison’s “Be Here Now” leads the station’s debut, with hosts like Brian Eno and Zane Lowe guiding listeners through moments of calm and reflection.

By combining live curation with cutting-edge technology, Apple Music Radio continues to outpace Spotify, offering an unmatched music discovery platform. Listeners can access these stations across all Apple devices, CarPlay, and the web at music.apple.com.