Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

Linux Mint has reclaimed its position as the top-ranked Linux distribution on DistroWatch, dethroning MX Linux. The latest page hit rankings, which reflect the popularity of distributions among DistroWatch users, place Linux Mint in first place with 2,412 hits per day. MX Linux, previously the reigning champ, now sits in second with 2,280 hits.

This shift in rankings isn’t entirely surprising. Linux Mint has long been a favorite among newcomers and seasoned users alike, thanks to its user-friendly interface, stability, and robust support. Its Cinnamon desktop environment, designed for simplicity and familiarity, is often cited as one of the best for users transitioning from Windows. Meanwhile, MX Linux gained a loyal following for its lightweight design, which is perfect for older hardware or users seeking performance efficiency.

In third place is EndeavourOS, which garnered 1,638 hits per day. This Arch-based distribution appeals to those who want a more hands-on Linux experience without the complexities of a pure Arch installation. Debian, the distribution that serves as the foundation for many others, comes in fourth at 1,280 hits, showcasing its enduring popularity.

Manjaro, another Arch-based distribution, rounds out the top five with 1,128 hits. It balances the power of Arch Linux with a more beginner-friendly approach. Interestingly, Ubuntu, once synonymous with desktop Linux for many, ranks sixth with 1,081 hits. This drop could signal a shift in user preferences, as other distributions offer more tailored experiences.

Pop!_OS, developed by System76, sits just behind Ubuntu with 1,050 hits. Its focus on creators and professionals, along with unique features like auto-tiling, continues to attract users. CachyOS, a lesser-known but intriguing entrant, ranks eighth with 1,031 hits, showcasing how the Linux ecosystem thrives on diversity.

Rounding out the top 10 are Fedora with 965 hits and openSUSE with 748. Both distributions are respected for their cutting-edge features and enterprise-grade reliability but may not appeal as broadly to casual desktop users.

For those curious about DistroWatch’s rankings, it’s essential to note that they only measure page hits on the site, not the actual number of installations or users. Still, these rankings offer a fascinating glimpse into trends within the Linux community.

Linux Mint’s return to the top shows that it remains a beloved option for users who value ease of use without sacrificing flexibility. Whether this is a sign of Mint’s resurgence or a temporary fluctuation, it’s clear that the Linux ecosystem continues to thrive with variety and innovation.