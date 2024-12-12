Linux Mint 22.1 Xia beta debuts with new features and refinements

Linux Mint recently surpassed MX Linux to become the most popular distribution on DistroWatch. Now, with the arrival of Linux Mint 22.1 "Xia" in beta, users get an exciting preview of the features and improvements in the next future stable release.

This long-term support release will eventually be supported until 2029, providing a solid foundation for those seeking reliability and usability. Built on the Ubuntu 24.04 package base and powered by the Linux kernel 6.8, this beta showcases several key improvements and updates.

SEE ALSO: The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

One of the more notable changes is the modernization of APT dependencies. Legacy tools like aptdaemon and GDebi have been replaced with newer options -- Aptkit and Captain. These replacements improve performance, fix translation issues, and simplify package management, ensuring a smoother experience for users. The Update Manager has also been revamped, gaining better Wayland compatibility and updated multithreading support.

Power management has seen enhancements as well. With this release, users can choose between Power-saver, Balanced, and (on supported systems) Performance modes. These options allow for better control over power consumption and performance, and they’re easily managed through the Cinnamon power applet.

Cinnamon 6.4 makes its debut with this beta release, featuring a redesigned default theme with rounded corners and darker tones for a more modern look. Native dialogs replace older implementations, improving consistency across the desktop and enhancing Wayland support. Other updates include the introduction of Night Light, global notification improvements, and cleaner Alt-Tab behavior.

The Software Manager has been optimized for faster performance, and tools like the Bulky file manager and Nemo now include additional features to simplify tasks. A new wallpaper collection introduces themed sets, making it easier to find the perfect background.

While still in beta, Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” shows promise. The development team’s commitment to supporting this release’s base until 2026 ensures a stable foundation for users once the final version is released. You can download the beta using the links below.