Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

There have been rumors circulating for some time that creating an email service to compete against was on Elon Musk’s to-do list. While concrete details about what it might look like and when it might appear have been elusive, Musk has started to give something of an idea of his vision.

The billionaire has said on multiple occasions, including in the last few days, that X Mail is on the cards, but now he has given a clearer indication of what it might involve. The question is – are people ready for it?

Musk, for all his many faults, has proved to be a master of giving (some) people what they want. He has been an active user of his X platform, and has used it to brainstorm ideas, gauge opinion and gather feedback. The same is happening with the yet-to-emerge X Mail.

Musk responded to a user who, speaking about X mail, commented:

TBH i'd just like an email address that goes into a plain txt DM inbox and abstracts the annoying & messy threads/formatting mess that is email the main nice thing about email is that it is a universal handle system and compatible with everything so you dont have to download a new app, input a contact, or connect with someone

Musk ‘s reply was simply: “That’s exactly what we are going to do”.

This remains vaporware at the moment, however. There is no indication that X Mail is about to launch, or that it is a particular priority for Musk. He probably realizes taking on Gmail is a massive tasks, but that doesn’t means he won’t give it a try.