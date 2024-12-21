ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI Windows 11 mini PC revealed with Microsoft Copilot+ and Intel Core Ultra processors

ASUS has introduced the NUC 14 Pro AI, a mini PC that incorporates Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI assistant. Designed to meet the demands of business, industrial, and entertainment applications, this compact device delivers enhanced AI capabilities and high performance in a space-saving form factor.

The NUC 14 Pro AI is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, with options up to the Ultra 9 series, offering a multi-architecture design that integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies. With up to 120 platform TOPS and 48 NPU TOPS, it provides notable improvements in AI performance compared to previous models, making it suitable for edge computing and IoT applications.

Equipped with an Intel Arc GPU, the mini PC delivers up to 67 TOPS of performance, enabling gaming and content creation at advanced levels. It also features on-chip LPDDR5x memory for faster data handling, providing 1.5 times the bandwidth of DDR5.

Microsoft Copilot+ integration offers quick access to AI assistance through a dedicated button. Powered by Windows 11, Copilot+ helps users with tasks like creative inspiration, productivity boosts, and collaboration through voice commands and intelligent responses.

The device is designed for efficiency and reliability, featuring 24/7 operation, secure boot, Trusted Platform Module (TPM), and fingerprint recognition. Its thermal management ensures smooth performance, while IT management tools like ASUS Control Center and Microsoft Autopilot streamline maintenance.

Despite its powerful specifications, the NUC 14 Pro AI maintains a compact 0.6-liter chassis with a height of just 34mm. Its toolless-access design supports easy upgrades, and it meets EPEAT Climate+ energy standards for sustainable operation. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Thunderbolt 4, offering fast data transfers and seamless device integration.

Sadly, ASUS has yet to confirm any details on pricing or availability, leaving both aspects a mystery for now. However, the NUC 14 Pro AI should be sold on Amazon once it officially launches.

